'Vote rigging': JP, Gonoforum candidates boycott polls in Sylhet-2

Two candidates of Sylhet-2 constituency have boycotted the election bringing allegations of vote rigging against the Awami League candidate.

They also alleged that the AL supporters have occupied the centres by driving them out.

They are Jatiyo Party candidate Yahya Chowdhury and Gonoforum contender Mokabbir Khan.

Independent candidate Muhibur Rahman also made similar allegations. He said he will observe the situation a bit longer and then take a decision.

"The supporters of boat [symbol] have driven out my agents from different centres, casting fake votes. Neither the police nor the presiding officer is taking any action in this regard. They asked us to submit a written complaint. Even after the voting was suspended in one centre, the Awami League supporters resumed voting forcibly. It is impossible to stay in the election in this situation, so I am quitting the election," JP candidate Yahya Chowdhury told reporters.

Mokabbir Khan said, "The way my agents and two other candidates were being driven out and they are taking control of the polling centers, we cannot stay in the election after that. I am boycotting the election and will soon hold a press conference in this regard."