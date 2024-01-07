National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:23 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

'Vote rigging': JP, Gonoforum candidates boycott polls in Sylhet-2

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:00 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 02:23 PM

Two candidates of Sylhet-2 constituency have boycotted the election bringing allegations of vote rigging against the Awami League candidate.

They also alleged that the AL supporters have occupied the centres by driving them out.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They are Jatiyo Party candidate Yahya Chowdhury and Gonoforum contender Mokabbir Khan.

Independent candidate Muhibur Rahman also made similar allegations. He said he will observe the situation a bit longer and then take a decision.

"The supporters of boat [symbol] have driven out my agents from different centres, casting fake votes. Neither the police nor the presiding officer is taking any action in this regard. They asked us to submit a written complaint. Even after the voting was suspended in one centre, the Awami League supporters resumed voting forcibly. It is impossible to stay in the election in this situation, so I am quitting the election," JP candidate Yahya Chowdhury told reporters.

Mokabbir Khan said, "The way my agents and two other candidates were being driven out and they are taking control of the polling centers, we cannot stay in the election after that. I am boycotting the election and will soon hold a press conference in this regard."

Related topic:
bangladesh elections 202412th parliamentary electionvote boycottvote rigging
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Voter Turnout in National Election, vote on 7 january, Bangladesh general elections on 7 January 2024

National polls: First hour of voting in pictures

5h ago
Voter Turnout in National Election | Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal

‘I don’t know about voter turnout’: CEC

6h ago
Bangladesh general elections on 7 January 2024

Turnout still low in many centres at halfway stage

2h ago
Vote rigging

'AL men' threaten voters not to cast votes for bus symbol (Video)

Irregularities, violence disappoint BNP

জাতীয় নির্বাচন ২০২৪
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘এই থাম’ বাঁশখালীর ওসিকে ধমকালেন ‘হাত কাটার’ হুমকি দেওয়া সেই এমপি মোস্তাফিজ

এর আগে, কয়েকদিন আগে এমপি মোস্তাফিজুর রহমান চৌধুরী ওসি তোফাজ্জলকে ফোন দিয়ে কোনো পুলিশ তার লোকের ওপর হাত দিলে হাত কেটে ফেলার হুমকি দেন।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

জনগণ আওয়ামী লীগকে বর্জন করেছে ভোটের মধ্য দিয়ে প্রমাণ করেছে: মঈন খান

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification