People will go to polls in groups, hartal supporters will have no chance: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said he thought that citizens will participate in voting in groups and pro-hartal supporters will be nowhere to be found on January 7.

The people of this country are election-oriented and looking forward to casting their votes, he told reporters at a briefing on election security at Willes Little Flower School and College in the city.

Asked whether people would stay away from voting out of fear of the hartal called by BNP, the IGP said, "We want to assure the countrymen that they [those enforcing hartal] will not get any chance...

"We have details of their [pro-hartal parties'] plans. They won't get a chance to do that," he said, adding police are aware and working to counter rumours on social media too.

Mamun said police in association with the country's people are ready to resist any attempt of carrying out sabotage and maintain environment of peaceful polls on January 7.