National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 03:12 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 04:07 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

People will go to polls in groups, hartal supporters will have no chance: IGP

Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 03:12 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 04:07 PM
Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said he thought that citizens will participate in voting in groups and pro-hartal supporters will be nowhere to be found on January 7.

The people of this country are election-oriented and looking forward to casting their votes, he told reporters at a briefing on election security at Willes Little Flower School and College in the city.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Asked whether people would stay away from voting out of fear of the hartal called by BNP, the IGP said, "We want to assure the countrymen that they [those enforcing hartal] will not get any chance...

"We have details of their [pro-hartal parties'] plans. They won't get a chance to do that," he said, adding police are aware and working to counter rumours on social media too.

Mamun said police in association with the country's people are ready to resist any attempt of carrying out sabotage and maintain environment of peaceful polls on January 7.

Related topic:
Vote on Jan 7bangladesh elections 2024BNP hartal on election day
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘The US will have to bypass India’s concern to ensure free and fair elections’

Dead men tell no tales—but they do in police cases

4w ago

‘Even before the election, there is no question as to who the elected will be.’

11h ago
A ‘blended regime’ drives our economic and political crises

A ‘blended regime’ drives our economic and political crises

BNP calls countrywide hartal for Saturday and election day

1d ago
সর্বজনীন ভোট বর্জনের ডাক বিএনপির
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমাদের আহ্বান শুধু নির্বাচন বর্জন, অন্য যেকোনো কিছুর দায় সরকারের: বিএনপি

‘ওবায়দুল কাদের খেলার কথা বলেন। বিএনপি রাজনীতিকে খেলা বলেই মনে করে না। বিএনপি মনে করে রাজনীতি একটা অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়। এটা খেলার বিষয় না। আমরা এই খেলায় অংশ নিই নাই, এই খেলায় অংশ নিতে রাজি না।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের আগে গাড়ি রিকুইজিশন আতঙ্ক: যা জানা প্রয়োজন

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification