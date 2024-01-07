National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 03:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 03:55 PM

National Election 2024

Ctg clash: Gun-toting man identified as BCL activist, say police

Photo: Collected

The man, who brandished a firearm during a clash near a polling centre in Chattogram's Khulshi area today, has been identified as Shamim Azad, an activist of Awami League, police said.

Shamim Azad is a follower of Chattogram City Corporation councillor Wasim Uddin, city Jubo League's vice present.

When The Daily Star reporter contacted Wasim over the phone, he said he knows Shamim.

"But I don't know what he was doing at that time. I was not present at the scene. I don't know anything," he said and disconnected the phone.

Two people suffered bullet wounds as two groups clashed near a polling centre in Chattogram's Khulshi area this morning.

Khulshi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Neyamat Ullah told The Daily Star that the two suffered bullet wounds during a clash between two groups around 800 metres from the polling centre at Pahartali College.

push notification