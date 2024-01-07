EC Anisur optimistic of seeing over 50pc turnout

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman expressed his optimism that more than 50 percent of votes would be cast in the 12th parliamentary election.

Anisur shared his views after casting his vote at the Dhaka City College in the capital this morning. The voting centre is located in the Dhaka-10 constituency.

Anisur cast his vote around 8:30am and interacted with journalists afterwards, emphasising the peaceful environment of polls.

When asked about his expectations for the voting turnout, he said, "I hope that more than 50 percent of the votes will be cast."

Voting began at 8:00am in 299 out of 300 seats in the national parliament. Polling for the Naogaon-2 constituency was wearlier suspended due to the death of a candidate.

The polling will continue until 4:00pm.

In the 299 constituencies, the total number of voters is 11,93,33,157 people. This includes 6,05,92,169 male voters, 5,87,40,140 female voters, and 848 hijra voters.

Of the 44 registered parties, 28 are participating in the elections, while others, including the BNP and some opposition parties, are boycotting the polls.

This year, a total of 1,969 candidates, with 1,533 from political parties and 436 have been running independently. Additionally, 20,773 local observers and 117 foreign observers, including 32 invited individuals, have been authorised to monitor the 12th national election.