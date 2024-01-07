National Election 2024
Arafat Rahaman, Sirajul Islam Rubel
Sun Jan 7, 2024 10:57 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 11:53 AM

National Election 2024

DU BCL president poses with ballot paper with vote for boat

Photo: Facebook

The Bangladesh Chhatra League president of Dhaka University unit today posted a photo of himself holding a ballot paper displaying his vote on his social media account.

Mazharul Kabir Shayon, a voter of Cumilla-6, was seen flaunting the ballot paper with a seal on the "boat", the Awami League's electoral symbol, near a polling booth.

Asked about the photo, Mazharul said he was ecstatic about voting for "boat."

"I took the picture and posted it on Facebook out of happiness from being able to vote for 'boat'," Mazharul told this correspondent.

According to the electoral code of conduct, voters are not allowed to show the ballot after casting their vote.

 

