EC's 21cr app crashes on eve of election day

In the ‘Information’ section, the app has information about the 12th and 11th National Parliament Election. Image: Tech & Startup.

The Election Commission's Tk 21 crore app to assist voters in finding election-related information, including polling centers, crashed on the eve of the election day.

On January 1, EC Secretary Jahangir and other officials said voters, from that day, would be able to know about their voting centres through the app.

However, at least 5 voters who tried to use the app told the Daily Star that they could not access it despite trying several times since the evening.

Asked, EC System Manager Ashraf Hossain, around 8:30pm, said the accessibility issue is a temporary one and will be solved soon.

"We assume the number of users trying to access the app exceeded its capacity," he said.

After months of tense build-up, the 12th parliamentary election is almost here, with Bangladesh going to polls from 8:00am tomorrow.

For voters who do not yet know who the candidates in their constituencies are, or even what constituencies they fall under, they can use the Election Commission's app, Smart Election Management BD.

Once you download the app, enter your date of birth and national ID number. Your polling station with its address, voting serial number, and even details about other voters in your constituency appear at your fingertips.

The app will also keep you updated with turnout numbers in your constituency every two hours.