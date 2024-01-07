National Election 2024
UNB, Narsingdi
Sun Jan 7, 2024 10:20 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 03:36 PM

Voting at Narsingdi-4 centre cancelled: Police quizzing presiding officer

UNB, Narsingdi
Sun Jan 7, 2024 10:20 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 03:36 PM

A presiding officer was detained after voting was cancelled at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School centre in Narsingdi-4 constituency (Monohardi-Belabo) over allegations of vote rigging.

The detainee, Harunur Rashid, is the headmaster of Patuli High School in Narsingdi's Belabo upazila.

He was picked up for interrogation to find out who was involved in putting seals on 12 ballot books in favour of boats before the election started at 8:00am, said Mostafir Rahman, superintendent of Narsingdi police.

"The interrogation is underway. After questioning, we will decide whether he will get released. We are not even considering it as detention yet," he said.

According to UNB, voting at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School in Sallabad union in Belabo upazila was cancelled at 8:40am, said District Returning Officer Badiul Alam.

The returning officer however said voting was cancelled following allegations of ballot-stuffing.

Voting for the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am with the ruling Awami League set for a historic fourth consecutive term amid an opposition boycott.

push notification