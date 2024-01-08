Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Harvard University might be looking for you

Harvard University is looking for teaching assistants who are Taylor Swift fans.

Harvard University has a course in its English department titled "Taylor Swift and Her World". The course, as its name suggests, covers topics like the artist's songwriting, fan and celebrity culture, and so on. It also studies literary works that are important to Taylor Swift and might have influenced her work.

Harvard is seeking TAs to teach this course on Taylor Swift, something that was expressed by course instructor Stephanie Burt on her X (formerly known as Twitter) profile. She said,