Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Harvard University might be looking for you

Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Harvard University might be looking to hire you as a teaching assistant (TA).
Harvard University has a course in its English department titled "Taylor Swift and Her World". The course, as its name suggests, covers topics like the artist's songwriting, fan and celebrity culture, and so on. It also studies literary works that are important to Taylor Swift and might have influenced her work.
Harvard is seeking TAs to teach this course on Taylor Swift, something that was expressed by course instructor Stephanie Burt on her X (formerly known as Twitter) profile. She said,
Ok I'm doing this. Our Taylor Swift course at Harvard is so popular that we need additional teaching assistants. If you live in the Boston/Providence metro, love Tay, & have *qualifications or experience to teach a writing intensive college course,* my DMs are open.
