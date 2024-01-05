Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jan 5, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 04:02 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Did Taylor Swift manifest her relationship with Travis Kelce years ago?

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jan 5, 2024 03:52 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 04:02 PM
Did Taylor Swift manifest her relationship with Travis Kelce years ago?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at an SNL afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Photo: CNN

 

An old interview with Taylor Swift has some of her fans believing she predicted her relationship with Travis Kelce long ago.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In 2009, the superstar singer talked to Glamour magazine and was asked what a relationship would "look like" for her, reports CNN.

"It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me," Swift said at the time. "It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!"

Kelce definitely fits that bill.

She has traveled to watch him play football, and he has gone overseas to watch her on her "Eras Tour." Also, the pair have gone back and forth from his home in Missouri and hers in New York City to spend time together.

In the Glamour article 15 years ago, Swift was also asked if she would only "date someone at a similar level of success."

"I think it's more a question of confidence. I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control," Swift remarked. "It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition."

I'll never return to music industry: Britney Spears
Read more

I'll never return to music industry: Britney Spears

Plenty of people think that sounds just like Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who is clearly passionate about football and comfortable enough with fame that he has been very public in his relationship with Swift.

It also bears mentioning that Kelce appears to have done a bit of manifesting himself, as he pursued Swift initially by famously using one of the friendship bracelets from her concerts to get her attention.

All of which adds up to the belief that Kelce might just be the endgame for Swift.

Related topic:
Taylor Swift and Travis KelceTaylor SwiftTaylor Swift Concert filmTaylor Swift: The Eras TourThe Eras Tour
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ as an enthralling second-hand serenade

Taylor Swift achieves billionaire status

Taylor Swift's publicist debunks secret marriage rumours

Taylor Swift to earn more than $100 million from Spotify alone this year

Taylor Swift to earn more than $100 million from Spotify alone this year

সর্বজনীন ভোট বর্জনের ডাক বিএনপির
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমাদের আহ্বান শুধু নির্বাচন বর্জন, অন্য যেকোনো কিছুর দায় সরকারের: বিএনপি

‘ওবায়দুল কাদের খেলার কথা বলেন। বিএনপি রাজনীতিকে খেলা বলেই মনে করে না। বিএনপি মনে করে রাজনীতি একটা অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়। এটা খেলার বিষয় না। আমরা এই খেলায় অংশ নিই নাই, এই খেলায় অংশ নিতে রাজি না।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের আগে গাড়ি রিকুইজিশন আতঙ্ক: যা জানা প্রয়োজন

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification