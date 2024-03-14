Opportunities
Apply: Australia Awards Scholarships for Bangladeshi students

Australia Awards Scholarships, overseen by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, are enduring grants intended to support the developmental objectives of Australia's partner nations as per mutual agreements.

These scholarships offer individuals from developing countries, particularly those in the Indo-Pacific region, the chance to pursue full-time undergraduate or postgraduate studies at Australian universities and Technical and Further Education (TAFE) institutions. Through these opportunities, recipients enhance their skills and expertise, empowering them to instigate positive transformations and foster development within their respective countries.

The benefits awarded to the recipients include:

  • Fully-paid tuition fees
  • Contribution to Living Expenses
  • Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for the award holder for the duration of the award
  • Single return economy class airfare to and from Australia

Applicants who want to accept the award must enter into an agreement with the Commonwealth of Australia, committing to adhere to the scholarship terms. Upon completion of their scholarship, scholars must depart Australia for at least two years. Non-compliance will lead to the scholar being liable for the entire accumulated cost of their scholarship.

Each participating country, including Bangladesh, has its own set of eligibility criteria. The details for Bangladeshi applicants can be found here.

Related topic:
scholarshipsCampus
