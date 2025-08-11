UAP hosts UAP-LEB-BSIL International Law Conference 2025

The Department of Law and Human Rights, University of Asia Pacific (UAP), successfully hosted the UAP-LEB-BSIL International Law Conference 2025 on August 2, jointly organised by the Legal Empowerment Bangladesh (LEB) and the Bangladesh Society of International Law (BSIL).

The conference, centred on the theme "The July Uprising/Revolution and International Law", provided a timely academic response to global political transitions and movements for justice. Following a rigorous double-blind peer review, 20 research papers were selected from 71 submissions and presented across four thematic panels.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor of UAP, as the Chief Guest, with Dr M A Baqui Khalily, Acting Dean, School of Law, as the Special Guest. Md Asaduzzaman, Head, Department of Law and Human Rights, chaired the session.

The closing session featured Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, UAP; Prof. Dr Borhan Uddin Khan, Former Dean, Faculty of Law, Dhaka University; Dr Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, Registrar General, Supreme Court of Bangladesh; and Barrister Sara Hossain, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, as Special Guests. Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, Chairman, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, attended as the Chief Guest.