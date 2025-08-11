UIU Mars Rover secures 3rd place globally and 1st place in Asia at Anatolian Rover Challenge 2025

The UIU Mars Rover team from United International University (UIU) has made the nation proud by securing the 3rd place globally and the 1st place in Asia at the Turkey-based Anatolian Rover Challenge (ARC) 2025 – one of the most prestigious international robotics competitions in the world. The competition was organised by the Space Exploration Society (UKET) between July 23 and 27 in Ankara, Türkiye.

Apart from being 3rd in the world and 1st in Asia for the second time, the UIU Mars Rover team was also awarded as the Best Autonomous, Driving & Control System Team and also the Best Science Team, which showcases the spectacular knack for innovation, determination, and engineering excellence the UIU students have.

The Anatolian Rover Challenge attracts university teams from around the world to design, build, and operate Mars rovers capable of performing complex tasks that simulate the challenges of extraterrestrial exploration. ARC attracts international minds with its narrative-driven missions, transporting participants into the realms of the Moon, Mars, and Earth, and is an initiative of UKET.