Team from UIU qualifies for MATE ROV World Championship

‘Scorpion', the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) developed by UIU Mariner, operates with precision and stability using multiple thrusters that allow movement in six degrees of freedom, shares the team. Photos: Courtesy

A team of students from United International University (UIU) has qualified for the MATE ROV World Championship, a global underwater robotics competition where student teams build and operate ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) to solve real-world marine challenges.

This year's MAT ROV World Championship will be held in Michigan, USA, on June 19-21, 2025, with teams from over 20 countries participating. Winners receive trophies, $500 cash prizes, and in-kind awards. The event is known for helping students grow skills in engineering, teamwork, and ocean technology.

Led by Anika Tabassum Orchi from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, the team called UIU Mariner earned their place through evaluation rounds that covered engineering design, technical documentation, live mission performance, and team presentations. "Being selected is a reflection of our technical skill, creativity, and commitment to solving real-world underwater challenges," says Anika.

'Scorpion', the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) developed by UIU Mariner, operates with precision and stability using multiple thrusters that allow movement in six degrees of freedom, shares the team. It features high-resolution underwater cameras with night vision, sensors monitoring environmental data in real-time, and a custom-built four-degree-of-freedom robotic arm for tasks such as retrieving objects and operating switches underwater. Md Darain Khan, Software & Control System Lead and ROV pilot, explains, "Our ROV uses object detection and obstacle avoidance technologies, and all data is transmitted live to the surface control station for precise operation."

The team's journey spanned approximately seven months and involved seven prototype iterations, each improving buoyancy, waterproofing, control systems, and mission capabilities. "Our first prototype, Hydra Crab, was built creatively using a tiffin box as the frame. Each prototype taught us invaluable lessons," shares Anika.

The competition tasks simulate real-world missions related to ocean sustainability, including maritime archaeology, invasive species monitoring, marine renewable energy inspections, and ocean float deployments. "Our ROV handles these with precise piloting, real-time visual analysis, and manipulation capabilities," says Darain.

Challenges included achieving neutral buoyancy and stabilising video transmission amid underwater electrical interference. "We redesigned the flotation system after multiple pool tests and switched to shielded cables to improve camera feed stability," Anika notes. Automation of thruster controls also helped reduce pilot workload during complex manoeuvres.

Project Manager, Md. Farhan Zaman highlights, "The university's leadership and faculty mentors were crucial, providing resources, encouragement, and research guidance that allowed us to focus entirely on innovation." The team shares that throughout the project, UIU provided full financial backing and exclusive lab access.

The full team consists of Anika Tabassum Orchi (Team Lead), Md. Farhan Zaman (Project Manager & R&D Lead), Md Darain Khan (Software & Control System Lead, ROV Pilot), Md Alamgir (Mechanical Lead), Md Mehrab Hossain Khan (Logistic Lead), and Nafisa Tabassum (Marketing Lead). They are all students of UIU, with Almagir being a student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) and the rest from Computer Science & Engineering (CSE).

Reflecting on their qualification, Mechanical Lead Md Alamgir says, "It's a proud moment to represent Bangladesh on this global stage, and we feel the responsibility to showcase our country's talent." The team aims to perform strongly in product demonstration, technical documentation, and presentations, while also learning from international peers.

Preparations for the championship include system stress tests, mission simulations, detailed logistical planning, and team-building exercises. Logistics Lead Md Mehrab Hossain Khan explains, "We are ensuring every technical and operational aspect is ready, along with mental readiness to face the global challenge."

Marketing Lead Nafisa Tabassum expressed the team's broader vision: "We hope this project ignites interest and investment in marine robotics in Bangladesh, leveraging our country's extensive waterways for environmental monitoring, oceanography, and the blue economy."