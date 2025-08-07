Noticeboard
UIU students take part in day-long AI t-shirt design bootcamp

On July 28, 40 students from United International University (UIU) took part in a day-long bootcamp titled "T-Shirt Design Using Creativity & AI" at the Creative IT Institute (Uttara Campus).

The interactive session provided hands-on experience, equipping participants with modern skills in AI-driven design and fostering a blend of creativity and technology. This unique opportunity allowed students to explore innovative design tools and techniques.

|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে