UIU students take part in day-long AI t-shirt design bootcamp
On July 28, 40 students from United International University (UIU) took part in a day-long bootcamp titled "T-Shirt Design Using Creativity & AI" at the Creative IT Institute (Uttara Campus).
The interactive session provided hands-on experience, equipping participants with modern skills in AI-driven design and fostering a blend of creativity and technology. This unique opportunity allowed students to explore innovative design tools and techniques.
Comments