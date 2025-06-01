Off Campus
Campus Desk
Sun Jun 1, 2025 12:41 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 12:45 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus
Off Campus

UIU 6th, BRACU 8th at University Rover Challenge 2025

Sun Jun 1, 2025 12:41 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 12:45 PM
Campus Desk
Sun Jun 1, 2025 12:41 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 12:45 PM

UIU Mars Rover from United International University (UIU) and BRACU Mongol-Tori from BRAC University (BRACU) secured the 6th and 8th positions respectively at the University Rover Challenge (URC) 2025 finals. MIST Mongol Barota from Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and Project Altair from Islamic University of Technology (IUT) stood 14th and 18th respectively. 

A total of 38 teams participated in this year's URC which included teams from renowned universities around the world like University of British Columbia, Cornell University, and IIT Bombay. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
urcuniversity rover challengeMISTBRACUBRAC UniversityUIUIUTCampusrovermars rover
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Craft genre art exhibition logo

Dwip Gallery opens call for submission for craft genre art exhibition

3w ago

IUT students win it all at EngiBiz 2025

2m ago

Bangladesh women’s national team footballers join “Healthier in Motion” campaign at BRAC University

5m ago
3D recreation of the IUT campus

IUT students recreate 3D model of their campus for a video game

1y ago

Why IUT is called “red heaven”

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকায় ‘সিঙ্কহোল’ নিয়ে আলোচনা: বিশেষজ্ঞ ও সংশ্লিষ্টরা যা বলছেন

প্রশ্ন হলো—সাত মসজিদ রোডে তৈরি হওয়া ওই গর্তটি কি আসলেই কোনো সিঙ্কহোল? এটা কী কী কারণে তৈরি হতে পারে? ঢাকার মাটির যে গঠন, তাতে এখানেও কি প্রাকৃতিকভাবে সিঙ্কহোল তৈরি হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা আছে? এর পেছনের...

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে আনুষ্ঠানিক অভিযোগপত্র ট্রাইব্যুনালে জমা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে