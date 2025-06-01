UIU 6th, BRACU 8th at University Rover Challenge 2025

UIU Mars Rover from United International University (UIU) and BRACU Mongol-Tori from BRAC University (BRACU) secured the 6th and 8th positions respectively at the University Rover Challenge (URC) 2025 finals. MIST Mongol Barota from Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and Project Altair from Islamic University of Technology (IUT) stood 14th and 18th respectively.

A total of 38 teams participated in this year's URC which included teams from renowned universities around the world like University of British Columbia, Cornell University, and IIT Bombay.