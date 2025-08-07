IUB’s Amit and Justin place 2nd and 3rd in July Memorial FIDE Chess Tournament

Amit Bikram Roy, a student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), and Justin Matthias Baroi, a student of International Business, at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), have clinched the second and third places, respectively, in the "July Memorial FIDE Chess Championship – IUB 2025". Organised by the IUB Chess Club on July 25, the tournament, which followed the FIDE rapid format—10 minutes plus 5-second increment—featured 140 participants from 64 institutions across Bangladesh.

FIDE Master Subrota Biswas from Dhaka University secured the championship with eight points from eight rounds. Amit placed second with seven points, followed by Justin, who also finished with seven points. Bangladesh Chess Federation supported the event, and International Arbiter Harun-ur-Rashid served as Chief Arbiter.

Seven IUB students earned their first FIDE international rapid rating through this event. They are: Aiman Saad Hamid (CSE), Simantha Barua (Accounting), Abdullah Hossien (CSE), Tammem Ibne Tozammel (CSE), Rafi Abdullah (CSE), Nijum Barua (CSE), and Minhajul Miraj (Law). With their inclusion, IUB now has 20 internationally rated rapid chess players.

The total prize pool of BDT 50,000 was distributed among the top scorers. Winners received crests and cash awards based on their ranks, including special categories for IUB rated, IUB unrated, school, college, and U-14 divisions.

Grandmaster Niaz Murshed, South Asia's first Grandmaster and advisor to the IUB Chess Club, attended the prize-giving ceremony as the Chief Guest. Professor Daniel W Lund, Pro-Vice Chancellor of IUB, handed over the prizes to the winners.