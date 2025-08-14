IUT Debating Society organises IUT Inter-Club 2025

Islamic University of Technology Debating Society (IUTDS) organised its annual flagship debate competition, IUT Inter-Club 2025, at their campus. The event took place from August 1 to August 3. The event hosted debaters from different institutions all across the country, including Dhanmondi Govt. Boys High School, Dhaka Residential Model College, Notre Dame College, North South University, Bangladesh University of Professionals, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, etc.

The event officially started with the inauguration ceremony in the IUT auditorium on August 1. There were a total of five rounds of the group stage. Two of them took place on the first day, and the other three took place on the second day. The semi-finals were also held on the same day, followed by the final on August 3.

The final was hosted at the Westin Dhaka. The chief guest at the finals was HE Mr Yousef SY Ramadan, Ambassador of the State of Palestine. The other invited guests and patrons were Pro-Vice Chancellor of IUT Dr Hissein Araby Nour, Registrar Dr Mwebesa Umar, and the moderator of IUT Debating Society ARM Dr Harunur Rashid.

There was a total of 36 teams and 72 debaters, with two categories of competition – Open and Novice. The champion of the Open category was team IUT TS, consisting of Tamim Ahmed and Sahib Rahman Khan, and the runners-up were the team NSU SC, consisting of Shadman Khan Chowdhury and Rafiush Shafin. The team FBDA TF, which had Abrar Faiyaz and Tajbiul Ahsan, earned the glory of champion in the Novice category, while the runners-up trophy went to team EWUDC ZG, consisting of Gazi Umid and Zafir Anam.

The adjudicator team had well-recognised names from the debate circuit in Bangladesh, such as Asif Mehedi Adi, Tanzim Noor Tanmoy, Sami Mohammed, Shirsha Shangshoptak, Hamim Islam, Abid Bin Ahmad, Subaita Arwaa, and Mahathir Mahammud. Fatima Ahmad and Alif Hossain were in charge of the equity team, and the tabulation team consisted of Tanzil Ahmed and Mubtasim Munir.

Chuti Resort Cox's Bazar was the title sponsor for the tournament. In addition, the event was sponsored by IECC: Bangladesh, ShopUp, and Online Tech Academy. The event had RYZE Live as the cultural partner and Unilever and Banglalink Digital as the official gift partners. Savoy Ice Cream Bangladesh was the official ice cream partner, and Dream Weaver was the official photography partner of the event.