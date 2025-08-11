AIUB Arts Club organises day-long education and art tour programme

A day-long education and art tour programme organised by the AIUB Arts Club of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) was held in Panam Nagar. On July 19, the students of the AIUB Arts Club started the journey of this programme in groups. The tour was led by the AIUB Arts Club mentor Niaz Majumdar. He was present as a guide and inspiration for the students.

Architecture creates a sensation when a mere structure becomes a living entity engaged in dialogue. Panam Nagar is an ancient and historical city located in the Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj district of Bangladesh. From the 16th to the 19th century, Panam Nagar was the heart of the muslin and other textile industries, trade, and administrative activities. It was known as one of the richest and most populous business cities of undivided Bengal. There are ancient buildings all over the area, which include a unique blend of European, Mughal, and traditional Bengali architectural styles.

The live art session was a wonderful part of the day where the students drew live and sketched the old houses, which are one of the scenes of the colonial architecture and cultural history of Bangladesh. Each student celebrated the day by drawing pictures in their own sketchbooks with paints and brushes. The old buildings, the cracks in the walls, and the wooden crafts of the ancient windows all came to life in the colours of their imagination. This experience of touching the tradition and practising art on the spot was unique in the minds of each participant.

At the end of the session, the students visited the Bara Sardar House, where, once again, they got the opportunity to witness a different dimension of architecture. The day ended with a group photo and a souvenir photoshoot with a warm and proud feeling.

After visiting Panam Nagar and witnessing its architecture, the students shared their experiences. According to them, the art and craftsmanship of architecture and painting in Panam Nagar not only fascinated them but also ignited interest in the establishment among everyone. Such educational tours not only teach the students history and heritage but also give a new dimension to their creativity.