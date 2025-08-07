Exhibition on recycled and innovative denim garments held at Shanto-Mariam University

In the visionary eyes of artists, nothing is truly waste; everything holds value. This philosophy resonates strongly with fashion designers as well, who have transformed discarded fabric scraps into high-quality, contemporary clothing. These innovative denim creations are not only wearable but also advanced and economically viable.

Renowned painter and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, Prof. Mostafizul Haque, shared these sentiments during the inauguration ceremony of the university's first-ever exhibition titled "Zero Wastage Denim Exhibition", organised by the Department of Apparel Manufacturing Management and Technology (AMMT).

The unique exhibition showcased environmentally friendly denim garments created and presented by students using old, discarded, and waste materials sourced from the garment industry. Held throughout the day at the Creative The Art Gallery, located in the Shanto-Mariam Foundation Building in Uttara, the exhibition aimed to promote the concept of sustainable fashion in Bangladesh's education sector and to encourage eco-conscious fashion practices among youth.

Distinguished guests attending the event included denim expert and Co-founder of Ruhrose RBT Arif Labu; Managing Director of Saudan Clothing Tanvir Ahmed; BGMEA-SCICIP Chief Coordinator Munir Chowdhury; Registrar Dr Par Mashiour Rahman; Artist Professor Shishir Kumar Vattachachga; Dean, Design & Technology Department to SMUCT and Head of the AMMT Department, Farzana Mita. Assistant Prof. Rajib Das, course module instructor, played a vital supervisory role in coordinating this hands-on initiative.

In the second session of the exhibition, a panel discussion was held, during which invited guests provided valuable insights and recommendations on the current challenges and future directions of the apparel industry, especially regarding student engagement in the sustainable denim sector.

The guests lauded the exhibition as a forward-thinking and sustainable initiative. They praised the students for showcasing creativity, technical skills, and environmental awareness, and remarked that such efforts mark a new chapter in integrating artistry and innovation into Bangladesh's apparel education.