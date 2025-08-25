BRAC and BRAC University empower youth through ‘The Way’

Visually impaired student Wity Roy from Chila union in Mongla, Bagerhat shared her story of passing her SSC exam with resilience and determination. On the left, her mother looks on.

BRAC and BRAC University organised a youth engagement programme titled "The Way" ("Agamir Poth" – The Path to the Future) at the university's Merul Badda campus in Dhaka on August 24.

The daylong event featured interactive talks, panel discussions, debates, showcasing of youth-led initiatives alongside BRAC's programmes, film screenings, music therapy, and various other engaging activities. The core objective of the initiative was to inspire the youth to embrace leadership, innovation, and advocacy while creating new opportunities for personal and societal development.

Around 250 students from different universities and educational institutions attended, alongside members of BRAC Youth Programme, young professionals, development partners, media representatives, and officials from BRAC and BRAC University.

In the interactive session titled "The Science of Finding A Way", Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, stated, "Don't get boxed into what society tells you. Find your own way. You can make things happen as a change-maker, regardless of the profession you are in."

Highlighting the journey of BRAC's founder, the late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, as well as lessons from BRAC's constantly evolving solutions ecosystem of development programmes and social enterprises, he stressed the importance of aiming for ambitious goals and committing to long-term change.

Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, answered questions from the audience and reflected that true fulfilment lies in giving, which becomes possible when individuals identify gaps and innovate to address them.

In a "SparkTalk" segment, visually impaired student Wity Roy from Chila union in Mongla, Bagerhat, shared her story of resilience and determination.

A parliamentary-style debate was organised by BRAC University Debate Club, followed by a panel discussion titled "Beyond One Way", featuring Tajdin Hassan, Chief Business Officer at The Daily Star; Nishat Anjum Palka, Chief Executive Officer of Mommy Kidz; and Bashira Harun, Chairman of It's Humanity Foundation.

Another highlight was "The Way of Harmony", featuring music by Armeen Musa and her team. Additionally, "Design Quest: Solve for Society" was conducted by MekaTeam, a social startup that works for design and facilitates game-based pedagogy.

The event also hosted exhibitions of youth-led innovations alongside BRAC's initiatives.

Participants of BRAC's Water Hackathon and Amra Notun Network (ANN) presented three projects – Jotner Dokan, "Eco Care", and "Ujjibon" – all designed to address social challenges.

BRAC University's Robotics Club and Environment and Innovation Club showcased five projects focused on technology and sustainable development.

Initiatives from the Climate Change Programme (CCP); Urban Development Programme (UDP); BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BIED); Integrated Development Programme (IDP); Ultra-Poor Graduation Programme (UPGP); Social Empowerment and Legal Protection (SELP); and BRAC Limb and Brace Centre (BLBC) were also exhibited.

Mental health support services "Moner Jotno" and BRAC International (BI) showcased their operations.

In a session "Always a Way – The Human Library", BRAC University alumni, BRAC Young Professionals (BYP) programme members, and the ANN, shared their life experiences and personal stories.

BRAC University Film Club also screened both local and international short films. Meanwhile, on a wall set up by the BRAC University Art and Photography Club, students expressed their dreams and aspirations with graffiti and colours of their choice.

Student club BRAC University Express captured candid video interviews with young participants, highlighting their perspectives on leadership, innovation, and social change.

Also present at the event were Moutushi Kabir, Senior Director of People, Culture and Communications at BRAC; and Safi Rahman Khan, Director of BRAC's Education, Skills Development and Migration programme.

From BRAC University, attendees included Treasurer Ariful Islam, Registrar Dr David Dowland; Professor Dr Md Golam Samdani Fakir; Director of the Learning and Teaching Innovation Centre, Khairul Basher; Director of the Office of Communications, Sajedul Karim; Director, Operations; and Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director, Student Life.