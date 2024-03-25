Dhaka bourse's index falls for second straight day

The DSEX lost 66.73 points to close at 5,834

The prices of shares fell for the second consecutive day at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the prime bourse, went down 66.73 points, 1.13 percent to close the day at 5,834.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, dropped 17.85 points, or 1.38 percent, to 1,267.

Similarly, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, shed 26.12 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,024.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, slumped 23.23 percent to Tk 445 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 41 scrips gained, 318 declined, and 34 did not see any price fluctuation.