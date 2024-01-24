Key stocks fall in early trade, reversing some gains

Bangladesh's stocks fell in the early trade erasing some gains made in the previous two days amid increased participation of investors following the removal of floor prices on most of the scrips by the regulator.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 35.97 points, or 0.57 percent until 12.38 pm today. Turnover was Tk 752 crore.

The DSE recorded Tk 1,176 crore in turnover on Tuesday, posting around 13 percent from the previous day.

Sonali Paper & Board Mills dominated the turnover chart but its shares fell 7.49 percent to Tk 526.40.

On the Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASPI, the main index, declined too.