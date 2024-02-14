Shares fall for third day amid profit booking

Shares at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued to fall for a third consecutive day today as investors booked profits following recent gains.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, dropped 0.36 percent from that on the day before to close at 6,371.

Also, the DSES, an index comprising Shariah-compliant companies, declined 0.19 points or 0.01 percent, to settle the day at 1,391.

On the other hand, the DS30 Index, which denotes blue-chip stocks, rose 0.82 points or 0.03 percent, to close the day at 2,172.

Meanwhile, the market's daily turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, plunged by 28.71 percent to Tk 1,173 crore.

Of the issues traded at the DSE, 79 closed higher, 278 ended lower and 38 remained unchanged.