DSE, CSE shares close in the red

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell yesterday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as some traders booked profits.

The DSEX was down 40.54 points, 0.68 percent, as it settled at 5,901.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, dropped 8 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,285. Likewise, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, shed 6.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,051.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, slumped 4.88 percent to Tk 580 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 65 scrips gained, 304 declined, and 28 did not see any price fluctuation.

Among the sectors, jute and life insurance closed in positive territory while services and real estate, IT and textile slipped, according to the market update by UCB Stock Brokerage.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 18.13 percent of the value of the shares transacted.

Asiatic Laboratories topped the gainers' list with an increase of 9.95 percent, closely followed by Rupali Bank, which was up 9.46 percent.

Crystal Insurance Company, Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing and ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund rose 5.47 percent, 4.45 percent and 3.85 percent, respectively.

Shasha Denims, Usmania Glass Sheet Factory, Emerald Oil Industries, Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company, and Shinepukur Ceramics were also on the gainers' list.

AB Bank shed the most, losing 7.92 percent, followed by New Line Clothings, AFC Agro Biotech and Aftab Automobiles, with each losing more than 7 percent.

Dhaka Insurance, Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund, Karnaphuli Insurance, Express Insurance, GQ Ball Pen Industries, and Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills declined 6 percent.

Sonar Bangla Insurance, HR Textile, Active Fine Chemicals and Saif Powertec were also on the losers' chart.

"The market movement was driven by negative changes in the market cap of travel and leisure, paper and printing, and financial institutions scrips," said Shanta Securities in its daily market analysis.

All large-cap sectors posted negative performance yesterday, said BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage.

The non-bank financial institution experienced the highest loss of 1.57 percent followed by the engineering, fuel and power, and telecommunication sectors.

The Chattogram Stock Exchange also saw a similar trend as the Caspi, the main index of the bourse in the port city, dropped 64 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 16,872 points.