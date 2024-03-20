Dhaka stocks snap losing streak  

Dhaka stocks gained in early trade today, halting the losing streak the bourse suffered for eight days in a row.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse Dhaka Stock Exchange of Bangladesh, advanced 25.25 points or 0.43 percent to 5839.35 as of 10.44 am.

Some 272 shares went up while 71 declined. The turnover stood at Tk 118.4 crore.

Yesterday, the DSEX dropped 84 points, or 1.42 percent, to close at 5,814, the lowest in 35 months.

In the last eight sessions until Tuesday, the index lost 352 points or 5.7 percent, and in the last 25 sessions, it plummeted by 610 points or 9.4 percent.

The panic among the investors wiped out the market value of all stocks by Tk 64,201 crore or 8.53 percent.