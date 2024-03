Dhaka stocks dipped in the morning trading today, marking the third consecutive day of decline due to selling pressure.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, dropped 55.83 points or 0.95 percent to 5,778.54 as of 11:54 am.

Other indices also fell, with a turnover of Tk 2901.6 crore.

As of 11:54 am, 283 stocks declined, 58 stocks gained, and 50 stocks remained unchanged.