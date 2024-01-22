Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:37 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 11:56 AM

Stock Market Update

Stocks claw back lost ground in early trade 

The key stock index of Bangladesh gained in the first half-an-hour of the trade today, recovering from the losses just after the opening of trading.

The DSEX, the benchmark index at the main bourse Dhaka Stock Exchange, lost 50.58 points in the first five minutes after the beginning of trade. It pared down losses later and was recovered some losses of the previous day.

At 10.30 am today, the DSEX was 12.13 points or 0.19 percent higher at 6252.38. Some 189 shares gained, 138 declined and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover, an indicator of liquidity flow in the market, was Tk 199 crore, according to the DSE.

The DSEX closed at 6240.25 on Sunday, losing 96.5 points or 1.52 percent, the steepest since October 10, 2022, after the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission lifted floor or minimum prices for shares excluding 35 stocks.

It set the floor price for stocks on July 28, 2022 to prevent fall in the prices of shares amid low investor confidence.

