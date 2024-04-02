Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:20 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:42 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

TikTok removes over 75 lakh videos in Bangladesh

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:20 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 03:42 PM
TikTok Bangladesh
Over 75 lakh Bangladeshi videos were removed from TikTok during September to December 2023. Image: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

TikTok has removed a total of 7,599,349 (over 75 lakh) videos in Bangladesh for violating Community Guidelines in Q4 2023. Comparatively, in Q3 2023, 8,147,484 (over 80 lakh) Bangladeshi videos were removed by TikTok, showing a notable decrease in total videos removed from quarter-to-quarter.

As per TikTok's latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the final quarter of 2023 (October-December 2023), a total of 176,461,963 videos were removed worldwide, which accounts for about 1.0% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. The report adds that out of all these videos removed, 128,300,584 videos were identified and removed through automated systems, while 8,038,106 videos were reinstated upon further review.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the last three months of 2023, 95.3% of Bangladeshi videos that violated TikTok's guidelines were deleted within the first 24 hours of upload. In Q4 2023, the proactive removal rate for Bangladesh stood at 99.5%. Comparatively, in Q3 2023, the proactive removal rate for Bangladeshi TikTok videos was 99.4%, showing a 0.1% increase in three months.

An official press release by TikTok adds that to prioritise the safety of younger users, TikTok also deleted 19,848,855 accounts worldwide, that were suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13.

Related topic:
tiktoktiktok bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

TikTok moderation

TikTok enforces stricter content moderation to control Hamas-related misinformation

The 5 Stages of TikTok

The latest bizarre TikTok trend is cracking eggs on your child's head

TikTok app

EU to formally investigate TikTok over content safety rules

TikTok BD removal

Bangladesh ranks 5th in the world on TikTok content removal

|বাংলাদেশ

মানুষ যেভাবে বাঁচতে চায় পারছে না, আইনের শাসন পাচ্ছি না কোথাও: ড. ইউনূস

‘আমার মাঝে মাঝে দুঃখ হয় এটা নিয়ে, সারা দুনিয়া বাংলাদেশ থেকে শিখতে চায়। আমাদের গৌরব বোধ করার কথা। তা না করে আমরা এমন কাজ করছি, যেন একটা পাপের কাজ করে ফেলেছি আমরা।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

মার্চে রপ্তানি বেড়েছে ১০ শতাংশ

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X