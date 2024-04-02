TikTok removes over 75 lakh videos in Bangladesh

TikTok has removed a total of 7,599,349 (over 75 lakh) videos in Bangladesh for violating Community Guidelines in Q4 2023. Comparatively, in Q3 2023, 8,147,484 (over 80 lakh) Bangladeshi videos were removed by TikTok, showing a notable decrease in total videos removed from quarter-to-quarter.

As per TikTok's latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the final quarter of 2023 (October-December 2023), a total of 176,461,963 videos were removed worldwide, which accounts for about 1.0% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. The report adds that out of all these videos removed, 128,300,584 videos were identified and removed through automated systems, while 8,038,106 videos were reinstated upon further review.

In the last three months of 2023, 95.3% of Bangladeshi videos that violated TikTok's guidelines were deleted within the first 24 hours of upload. In Q4 2023, the proactive removal rate for Bangladesh stood at 99.5%. Comparatively, in Q3 2023, the proactive removal rate for Bangladeshi TikTok videos was 99.4%, showing a 0.1% increase in three months.

An official press release by TikTok adds that to prioritise the safety of younger users, TikTok also deleted 19,848,855 accounts worldwide, that were suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13.