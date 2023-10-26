TikTok removed over 6.8 million videos in Bangladesh during Q2 2023

In Q2 2023, a total of 106,476,032 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.7% of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

TikTok, the popular short video-sharing platform, has removed a total of 6,839,134 videos for violating Community Guidelines in Q2 2023. Comparatively, in Q1 2023, 4,236,493 Bangladeshi videos were removed by TikTok.

As per TikTok's latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the second quarter of 2023 (April-June 2023), a total of 106,476,032 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.7% of all videos uploaded to TikTok. Out of these, 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,750,002 videos were restored after review.

During Q2 2023, 89.8% of these removed Bangladeshi videos were deleted by TikTok before anyone could view them, and 94.7% of such videos were eliminated within a day. The proactive removal rate for Q2 2023 stood at 99.4%.

According to the report, globally, TikTok also removed 18,823,040 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritising the safety of young users.