Samsung unveils Galaxy S24, Galaxy AI

At the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung unveiled its latest Galaxy S24 series, placing a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) in communication and camera features. This event marked a significant shift in Samsung's focus, demonstrating a deep integration of AI technology in its new products.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung's new flagship, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Camera capabilities are enhanced with a 12MP front camera and a multi-lens rear setup, including a 200MP Wide lens and improved Nightography for low-light photography. The device features a large vapor chamber for optimal thermal control and a robust 5,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy S24 Plus

The Galaxy S24 Plus features a 6.7-inch QHD+ dynamic display and mirrors the S24 Ultra's refresh rate. It includes a similar front camera and a triple-lens rear camera setup, offering versatile photography options. The device comes with 12GB of RAM and options of 256GB or 512GB storage. Its 4,900 mAh battery supports rapid charging, providing convenience for users on the go.

Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24, the series' entry-level model, features a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It shares the camera setup of the S24 Plus, ensuring high-quality imaging across the range. The device offers 8GB of RAM and two storage options. Its 4,000 mAh battery is compatible with PD technology.

Galaxy AI

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S24 series is its native support for live, two-way translations during phone calls, eliminating the dependency on third-party applications. This innovation is backed by the Galaxy AI system, which processes data on-device, thereby maintaining privacy. Additionally, the series offers an on-device Interpreter function for real-time translation in in-person conversations, as well as AI-powered transcription and summarisation capabilities for various types of content.

The Galaxy S24 series also introduces AI-driven improvements in its camera system. The AI aids in digital zoom, image stabilisation, and enhances low-light photography capabilities. Notable is the Super HDR feature, designed to provide realistic image previews. The Generative Edit function in photo editing, although requiring a network connection, offers advanced options like background filling for better image composition.

Samsung also highlighted its commitment to sustainability, revealing the use of recycled materials in the S24 series and setting goals for 2025. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame, indicating a shift towards more durable materials. However, it's noted that the design, while durable, may lack aesthetic appeal for some users.

Samsung also announced a commitment to seven years of regular operating system and security updates for the S24 series, aligning with the industry trend towards longer software support lifecycles. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at $1,300, with pre-orders including a free storage upgrade. The S24 and S24+ start at $799 and $999, respectively.