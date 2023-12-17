Indian govt. warns Apple and Samsung users of security flaws: reports

According to CERT-In, a range of vulnerabilities has been identified in Apple products, spanning across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and the Safari browser.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has recently issued a high-risk alert for users of Apple and Samsung products, flagging multiple vulnerabilities that could pose a significant threat to data and device security - as per the Indian news media The Indian Express.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities have been identified in Apple products such as iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and the Safari browser. The potential risks include unauthorised access to sensitive information, execution of arbitrary code, bypassing security restrictions, denial of service (DoS) conditions, authentication bypass, and spoofing attacks.

CERT-In urged Apple users to exercise caution, especially when engaging in activities such as web browsing, app downloads, and opening attachments. The advisory emphasises the importance of remaining vigilant for any signs of any suspicious activity or messages on Apple devices. Furthermore, users are strongly encouraged to update their devices promptly if any system updates become available, as these updates may contain critical patches addressing the identified vulnerabilities.

The alert from CERT-In extends to Samsung users as well, revealing similar flaws in the security of Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14 on Samsung mobile devices. These vulnerabilities expose users to potential security breaches, thus enabling attackers to bypass security measures, access confidential data, and execute malicious code.