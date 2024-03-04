Samsung unveils bendable phone concept; OLED Cling Band

Samsung recently unveiled a prototype concept for a bendable phone that can wrap itself around the user's wrist, at the Mobile World Congress 2024 held in Barcelona, Spain. Named the 'OLED Cling Band', the phone features a flexible 6.9-inch screen with a bezel-less display when straightened out.

Similar to Motorola's bendable wrist phone, first unveiled at Lenovo Tech World 2023 in October last year, the prototype Samsung phone sports a user interface that dynamically adjusts to the degree of bending. As such, the bendable screen provides seemingly seamless access to the entire UI regardless of how the device is folded.

Distinguishing itself further from Motorola's concept, the 'OLED Cling Band' boasts a rear camera, a loudspeaker, and a USB Type-C port placed at the bottom. When worn on the wrist, the rear heart rate sensor comes into contact with the user's skin, effectively transforming the device into a fitness band.

Despite the intriguing blend of smartphone and fitness tracker functionalities, there have been practicality concerns from first-hand testers at the venue. According to some reports, as the device is not meant to be worn constantly, the fitness tracking features may offer only partial health metrics. Additionally, the notion of having a substantial smartphone on one's wrist raises questions about comfort, particularly during activities like sleep where the bulkiness could pose challenges.