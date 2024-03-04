Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Mar 4, 2024 03:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 03:54 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Samsung unveils bendable phone concept; OLED Cling Band

Tech & Startup Desk
Mon Mar 4, 2024 03:39 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 03:54 PM
Samsung Cling Band
The prototype Samsung phone sports a user interface that dynamically adjusts to the degree of bending. Images: Samsung

Samsung recently unveiled a prototype concept for a bendable phone that can wrap itself around the user's wrist, at the Mobile World Congress 2024 held in Barcelona, Spain. Named the 'OLED Cling Band', the phone features a flexible 6.9-inch screen with a bezel-less display when straightened out.

Similar to Motorola's bendable wrist phone, first unveiled at Lenovo Tech World 2023 in October last year, the prototype Samsung phone sports a user interface that dynamically adjusts to the degree of bending. As such, the bendable screen provides seemingly seamless access to the entire UI regardless of how the device is folded.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Cling Band

Distinguishing itself further from Motorola's concept, the 'OLED Cling Band' boasts a rear camera, a loudspeaker, and a USB Type-C port placed at the bottom. When worn on the wrist, the rear heart rate sensor comes into contact with the user's skin, effectively transforming the device into a fitness band.

Despite the intriguing blend of smartphone and fitness tracker functionalities, there have been practicality concerns from first-hand testers at the venue. According to some reports, as the device is not meant to be worn constantly, the fitness tracking features may offer only partial health metrics. Additionally, the notion of having a substantial smartphone on one's wrist raises questions about comfort, particularly during activities like sleep where the bulkiness could pose challenges.

Related topic:
Samsungsamsung cling bandMWC 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Samsung reports sharp drop in operating profits

Samsung turns to AI to regain smartphone throne

India warning Apple Samsung

Indian govt. warns Apple and Samsung users of security flaws: reports

Samsung expects further decline in quarterly profits

Samsung Apple

Apple overtakes Samsung in annual smartphone shipments

|বাংলাদেশ

অর্ধেকের বেশি নারীর বিয়ে ১৮ বছর বয়সের আগে হচ্ছে: সিমিন হোসেন

‘৬৪ জেলায় বাল্যবিবাহ রোধে মনিটরিং কার্যক্রম চলমান রয়েছে।’

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ওয়ারীর র‍্যাংকিন স্ট্রিটে আবাসিক ভবনে রেস্টুরেন্ট, গ্রেপ্তার ১৬

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X