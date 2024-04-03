Tech & Startup
India issues high-risk vulnerability warnings for Apple devices

iphone india
The agency said several ‘high’ severity vulnerabilities have been found within different Apple operating systems, which could have allowed hackers to gain unauthorised access to the devices. Image: Kevin Bhagat/Unsplash

India's cybersecurity agency CERT-In today sent out a warning about a 'high' severity flaw that allows remote code execution attacks on a wide range of Apple products. The warning has been issued for several Apple products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks running on various operating systems, Apple Watch and other devices.

The agency said several 'high' severity vulnerabilities have been found within different Apple operating systems. This could have allowed hackers to gain unauthorised access to the devices.

It said a remote code execution vulnerability has been reported in Apple products which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

"This vulnerability exists in Apple products due to out-of-bounds write issues in WebRTC and CoreMedia. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted request," it added.

According to CERT-In, users need to download and install the latest version of the operating system available for their devices.

iphoneAppleindia
Apple Google
