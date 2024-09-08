AI on the new iPhone will use Arm's chip tech: Report

Apple uses Arm's technology in the process of designing its own custom chips for its iPhones, iPads and Macs. Image: Sophia Stark/ Unsplash.

SoftBank-owned Arm's most recent V9 chip design was used in the development of the latest iPhone, which features the A18 chip and is scheduled to be introduced at Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 event later today, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Apple signed a deal with Arm in September last year that "extends beyond 2040" in a boost for Arm for chip technology. Arm had said in July that its V9 chip accounts for 50% of smartphone revenue. Arm owns the intellectual property behind the computing architecture for most of the world's smartphones, which it licences to Apple and many others.

Apple uses Arm's technology in the process of designing its own custom chips for its iPhones, iPads and Macs. The two companies have a long history - Apple was one of the initial companies that partnered to found the firm in 1990, before the release of its "Newton" handheld computer in 1993, which used an Arm-based processor chip. The Newton flopped, but Arm went on to become dominant in mobile phone chips because of its low power consumption, which helps batteries last longer.