iPhone 16 launch expected at Apple’s September event

Apple has officially set the date for its next major event on September 10, 2024, at 11 PM Bangladesh time. With the tagline "It's Glowtime," the event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its latest iPhone 16 lineup.

According to various leaks, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to have a design shift, moving to a vertically aligned camera system on the back of the device. This change, which has already been hinted at through leaked dummy units, is drawing early praise for its sleek look. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are rumoured to sport larger screens while retaining the familiar triple-camera setup. A new bronze colour option may also be introduced.

All four models in the iPhone 16 series are anticipated to feature the Action Button, which debuted as a Pro-exclusive feature in the iPhone 15 lineup. In addition, a new button dedicated to capturing photos and videos is speculated to be part of the design, although it remains unclear whether this will be exclusive to the Pro models or extended to the entire range.

Artificial intelligence will likely play a prominent role in Apple's presentation, with the company's Apple Intelligence features expected to expand beyond the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max to include the full iPhone 16 lineup.