iPhone 16 design leaks hint at new ‘capture’ button

iPhone 16 might retain the same design as iPhone 15, with some minor changes. Image: Sophia Stark/Unsplash

Recent leaks of CAD (Computer-aided design) files purported to depict the iPhone 16 Pro have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into what Apple's forthcoming flagship might entail. Despite previous rumours suggesting a redesign of the rear camera platform to a triangular layout, the leaked files suggest that Apple may retain the familiar three-lens design seen on the iPhone 15 Pro.

A notable addition found in the leaked files is the speculated Capture Button, positioned beneath the power button on the right side. The Capture Button is claimed to enhance photography experiences by offering a more user friendly approach for capturing images, eliminating the need to tap the screen.

While the full capabilities of the Capture Button remain shrouded in mystery, a January report suggests that lightly tapping the button would trigger focus, while a complete press would capture the photo, similar to a traditional camera's shutter button.

The iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to bear resemblance to the iPhone 15 Pro while incorporating several noteworthy modifications, according to reports from 91mobiles, a tech news outlet. Allegedly, the iPhone 16 Pro could be marginally larger than its predecessor, measuring at 149.6 x 71.4 x 8.4 mm. Sources within the industry suggest it will feature a 6.1-inch display, although conflicting reports suggest a 6.3-inch screen size. 91mobiles lean towards the latter due to newly disclosed dimensions and renders showcasing thinner bezels around the glass.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro is speculated to introduce a 5X tetra prism telephoto camera, potentially enhancing zoom capabilities. However, details regarding optical image stabilisation remain undisclosed. Additional rumoured features include a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 3,355mAh battery.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhone models at a major event in September. It is anticipated that the iPhone 16 Pro, alongside the fourth-generation iPhone SE and the Apple Watch X, will be announced during this event.

