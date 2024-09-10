Should you upgrade to iPhone 16?

For those using iPhone 15 and older models, is there a good reason to upgrade to iPhone 16? Let's break it down. Image: Apple

The iPhone 16 was officially announced at Apple's latest "It's Glowtime" event. The full lineup consists of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, for those using iPhone 15 and older models, is there a good reason to upgrade to iPhone 16? Let's break it down.

New features in iPhone 16

The company has designed the iPhone 16 series from the ground up for its Apple Intelligence range of AI features, which include the ability to generate and edit text to fit certain tones, as well as use the device's camera to recognise real-world objects. These features will also allow users to search through photos, emails and texts by typing in descriptions or giving audio commands to the Siri voice assistant.

These phones come with four studio-quality mics iPhone 16 that, from what was shown, seem great for vocal and acoustic recordings. The iPhone 16 Pro will also support spatial audio recording and creative sound editing with the new audio mix feature.

As for hardware adjustments, many users believe the camera control button is a unique and noteworthy feature, given that most people prefer iPhones for the camera quality. This button allows you to shoot spatial photos and videos and adjust various camera features simply by sliding your finger. The button contains a high-precision force sensor, provides haptic feedback and contains a multi-pixel capacitive sensor and signal processor. It sits flush with the surface of the phone and looks similar to a side fingerprint reader, but launches the camera. You can also use it to access the visual intelligence features, powered by Apple Silicon. This is a major feature update since the dynamic island was introduced in the iPhone 15.

AI seems to be the big deal for the new lineup as well, as it allows you to technically do everything with your iPhone. With AI becoming a regular part of our everyday lives, it presents an exciting integration, making fans and users wonder how helpful it is going to be. However, it is also worth mentioning that Apple will be providing its AI integrations for US English language users as a free software update next month. So, with the latest and greatest iPhones starting at $799 for the iPhone 16 and $899 for the iPhone 16 Plus, you should consider an upgrade if you are inclined.

Should iPhone 15 users upgrade to iPhone 16?

Comparing the iPhone 15 with the latest iPhone 16, you will notice some notable improvements in specifications and camera capabilities across certain models in the iPhone 15 lineup, along with the introduction of new AI-powered features right out of the box. However, in terms of everyday usage, the difference may not be as significant as one might expect.

The iPhone 15 series still remains an excellent collection of smartphones, but even with trade-in options and no price increase compared to previous generations, the upgrade may not be justified unless you are particularly eager to leverage the latest Apple Intelligence features immediately.

What about iPhone 13 and 14 users?

The two phones are only two and three years old, respectively, so they are far from outdated. However, there are several quality-of-life improvements that the iPhone 16 offers, which might appeal to you.

One of the standout features of the new models is the upgraded triple-lens camera system. This system includes a 48 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP telephoto camera capable of 5x zoom, and a 48 MP ultrawide camera. This camera upgrade is particularly beneficial for those who enjoy capturing Instagram-worthy photos or plan to print larger, high-definition images. The enhanced camera capabilities make the iPhone 16 a compelling choice for photography enthusiasts who want to elevate their visual content. Other than that, it is pretty much the same as your current iPhone.

Should users with iPhone 12 and older consider changing to iPhone 16?

While your current phone will still receive the iOS 18 update, it is worth noting that these devices are at least four years old. This means you may be experiencing issues like diminished battery life and slower performance, depending on your usage.

The iPhone 16, comparatively, offers substantial upgrades, including larger batteries and improved power efficiency with its new chips. The jump from the six-core A14 Bionic processor to the A18 chip marks a significant improvement. The A18 still has a six-core GPU but now includes a 16-core neural engine, greatly enhancing its ability to handle AI tasks and making it far more powerful. As such, for those with iPhone 12 and older models, this could be an upgrade worth going for.