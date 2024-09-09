Apple unveils the iPhone 16

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 16, the latest version of its flagship smartphone, at its highly anticipated "It's Glowtime" event. The new device introduces a variety of hardware updates and design refinements while maintaining the general look and feel of its predecessor, the iPhone 15.

Among the most noticeable changes in the iPhone 16 is the reintroduction of a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the rear, a design element last seen in the iPhone 12. This change aims to enhance the phone's support for spatial video, a feature that can be viewed through Apple's Vision Pro headset. The iPhone 16 also features a range of more vivid colour options, providing a subtle but refreshing update to its appearance.

Video of Apple Event - September 9

New to the iPhone 16 are two hardware additions: an Action button and a physical camera control button. The phone also retains key features from its predecessor, such as the squared-off frame, MagSafe wireless charging via its rear glass, and Apple's Dynamic Island cutout at the top for housing the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. The device charges via a USB-C port, continuing Apple's shift away from its proprietary Lightning connector.

The iPhone 16 comes with improved water and dust resistance, further enhancing its durability. This latest release continues Apple's commitment to refining both form and function while offering new tools for users.

The iPhone 16 is expected to become available later this year, with further details on pricing and availability to follow.