Apple is unveiling the iPhone 16: Watch here LIVE



Tech & Startup

apple_event
Image: Apple.

Apple's 'It's Glowtime', the program is undergoing right now and is set to be the grand unveiling of Apple's latest lineup of signature smartphones, the iPhone 16.

You can watch the event live here.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Alongside the iPhone 16 and its variants, Apple is also expected to announce features of Apple intelligence, the Apple Watch Series 10, and the public launch of iOS 18.

Stay tuned with us for updated details, including features, price, and release date, of all the new Apple products as soon as they are announced. 

Related topic:
AppleiPhone 16iPhone 16 launch
Apple Google
