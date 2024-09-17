Apple's iOS 18: Key updates you need to know

Apple's latest operating system is now here - and it brings several new updates and customisation options. Keep reading to find out more. Image: Apple

Apple has just rolled out their latest operating system iOS 18, and it is packed with new features that aim to give iPhone users more control, customisation, and functionality. Here is a quick breakdown of the key features of iOS 18.

Which phones can run iOS 18?

According to Apple, The following iPhone models are compatible with iOS 18: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and all iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 models, including their respective mini, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max variants.

Some features of iOS 18 may be region-locked. To find out which features are available in your area, check out Apple's feature availability master list.

Home Screen customisation

According to the official announcement by Apple, with iOS 18, iPhone users can personalise their Home Screen more freely. Users can arrange app icons and widgets in a way that complements their wallpaper, adding flexibility to design the perfect layout for each page. App icons and widgets can now have light, dark, or coloured tints, and there is an option to enlarge app icons for a streamlined look.

Redesigned Control Center

The Control Center has received an overhaul, with a focus on accessibility and customisation. It allows users to organise controls into specific groups, such as media playback, Home controls, and connectivity options. There is a new 'Controls gallery' which includes options from third-party apps. Additionally, users can access their favourite controls from the Action button, and for the first time, controls can be modified or removed entirely from the Lock Screen.

Revamped Photos app

The Photos app has been revamped with what Apple is calling the "biggest-ever update". The app now automatically organises your library into collections like 'Recent Days', 'People & Pets', and 'Trips'. This makes it easier to find specific memories without spending time scrolling through endless albums. As per Apple, on-device intelligence will keep the photos automatically organised, and users can pin their favourite collections for quick access. The app also sports a new simplified layout.

New Messaging features

The Messaging app now has new formatting options, i.e. bold, italic, underline, and strikethrough. Additionally, users have the option of adding text effects to bring more life to messages or using emojis and stickers for expressive ways to react in conversations.

One notable new feature is satellite-based messaging, which allows users to send and receive texts via satellite when cellular or Wi-Fi connections are unavailable. Additionally, iOS 18 now supports RCS (Rich Communication Services) for messaging non-Apple devices.

Call recording and transcription

The Phone app now includes the ability to record and transcribe live calls. This feature is particularly useful for professionals or anyone who needs to remember important details from a conversation. Call participants are notified when a recording begins, and the transcripts are saved to the Notes app, making it easy to search and review conversations later.

Safari improvements

With iOS 18, Safari introduces features like Highlights, which surfaces key information (such as addresses or summaries) after a web page loads. The Reader mode has also been improved, offering a streamlined view for articles, complete with summaries and tables of contents. A new feature, Distraction Control, allows users to hide disruptive elements like sign-in banners or content overlays.

Passwords app

A new app, Passwords, consolidates all user credentials into one place, making it easier to manage passwords, passcodes, and verification codes. The app uses end-to-end encryption and syncs across devices securely. It also alerts users if a password is weak, reused, or part of a known data leak, adding an extra layer of security.

Privacy and security enhancements

New options allow users to manage who can see their apps, share specific contacts with apps, and control how the iPhone connects to third-party accessories. Locked and hidden apps give users the ability to keep certain information private, and notifications and content from these apps are hidden from search and other parts of the system.

Apple Intelligence

Perhaps one of the most anticipated features of iOS 18, Apple Intelligence combines the power of generative AI with personal context to deliver smart, relevant actions. While the full set of Apple Intelligence features won't roll out until next month, the system promises to integrate with language and image processing to help streamline tasks across apps.