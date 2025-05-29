iPhone 17 Air leak reveals ultra-slim 5.5 mm body

A new video regarding iPhone leaks posted online by a well-known leaker, known by the handle MajinBu, claims to show a dummy unit of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, a device that, if the footage is authentic, could represent a significant design shift for Apple.

The leaked clip, shared on the social platform X, showcases an iPhone-like handset with a notably slim profile, reportedly measuring just 5.5 millimetres in thickness. Though the unit appears to be non-functional, the design is in line with previous reports suggesting Apple is preparing a new ultra-thin model aimed at competing with devices from rivals, including the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Speculation around the iPhone 17 Air has intensified in recent months, and this video adds weight to suggestions that Apple is preparing to reintroduce a focus on minimalism in smartphone design. While previous iPhones have incorporated high-end materials like titanium, the device shown in the video is rumoured to use "series 7000 aluminium," a material known for being both durable and lightweight.

In terms of features, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a single 48-megapixel rear camera with a revised module design. The texture and construction of the camera bump appear different from those seen in Apple's existing Pro models, suggesting a new direction in both form and materials. A 24-megapixel front-facing camera is reportedly embedded in the Dynamic Island cut-out.

According to further details shared by the leaker in MajinBu Official blog, the handset will feature an OLED display protected by ceramic shield glass. ProMotion technology is also said to be onboard, enabling a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, with Always-On display functionality designed to conserve battery life by dramatically lowering the refresh rate during periods of inactivity. The iPhone 17 Air is also said to weigh around 150 grams.

Apple has not commented on the leak, and the iPhone 17 line-up is not expected to be officially unveiled until September 2025.