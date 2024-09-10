What's new in the iPhone 16 Pro?

Apple has officially unveiled its iPhone 16 Pro lineup, featuring notable upgrades in screen size, processing power, and battery life. The tech giant made the announcement on Monday, presenting the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max as its flagship devices for the year.

Larger screens and refined design

The iPhone 16 Pro models boast larger screens compared to their predecessors, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 16 Pro Max measuring 6.9 inches. This is a slight increase from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1 inches and the 15 Pro Max's 6.7 inches. Apple highlighted the thinner borders, which enhance the immersive experience of the new displays. The phones maintain their titanium bodies, a feature introduced in the previous generation, and come in four colours: black, white, natural, and a new "desert titanium."

A18 Pro chip and enhanced performance

At the core of the iPhone 16 Pro lineup is the new A18 Pro chip, which promises significant improvements in speed and efficiency. Apple claims that the 16-core neural engine in the chip delivers a 15 percent boost in performance compared to the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro. The enhanced six-core GPU also offers 20 percent better graphics performance, making the device a powerful tool for both daily tasks and more demanding applications like gaming and video editing.

Advanced camera system

The iPhone 16 Pro models come equipped with a triple-camera system, headlined by a 48MP Fusion camera, a new 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera. The tetraprism telephoto design, previously exclusive to the Pro Max model, is now available on the regular iPhone 16 Pro. Additionally, the new Camera Control button, which will be further enhanced through a software update later this year, introduces a two-stage shutter function. Users can also capture 4K video at 120fps and adjust playback speed post-capture.

Enhanced audio and battery life

Apple is also promoting the improved audio features of the iPhone 16 Pro, including four "studio quality" microphones. The device supports spatial audio recording, which will be useful for content creators. With an upcoming software update for the Voice Memos app, users will be able to layer audio tracks over recordings.

Battery life has seen a notable upgrade, with Apple claiming that the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers "the best battery life on iPhone ever." The larger model allows for up to 33 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 16 Pro provides up to 27 hours. Both models support MagSafe charging and are Qi2-certified, capable of charging at speeds up to 25W.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced from $1,199 with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for the new devices begin on Friday, September 13th, with official availability set for September 20th.