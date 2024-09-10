Everything announced in the latest Apple event

The latest Apple event showcased a range of new products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4. Images: Apple

Apple's latest event, titled "It's Glowtime", unveiled a range of new products from the popular tech giant, including the new iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4. The announcements showcase improved hardware, enhanced AI capabilities, and refined designs across the product lineup. Here is a quick overview of the key reveals from Apple's latest event.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 series

The iPhone 16 lineup, comprising the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, features new hardware additions and performance enhancements. Of particular note are the two new buttons - the Action button and the camera control button. The Action button, similar to the one introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro, allows users to customise actions like launching the camera or silencing notifications. A physical camera control button has also been added, which enables quick access to photo and video capture, as well as camera setting adjustments.

As for the design, the iPhone 16 retains key design elements from its predecessor, including a squared-off frame, MagSafe wireless charging via its rear glass, and Apple's Dynamic Island cutout, which houses the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. Display sizes for the Pro models have increased slightly, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max at 6.9 inches.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are powered by the A18 chip, while the Pro variants feature the A18 Pro chip. These processors enable Apple's signature AI suite, Apple Intelligence, to run on these devices. Previously exclusive to only the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple Intelligence enables several AI-based features on the iPhone 16, including photo search by description and custom emoji creation. The new chips also deliver improved performance compared to predecessors.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

When it comes to the camera, the Pro models take the spotlight with upgraded cameras, including a 48MP ultrawide sensor and 5x telephoto camera with a 'tetraprism design'. According to Apple, you can record 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision or slo-mo videos using the iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 16 series is priced as such: iPhone 16 - $799, iPhone 16 Plus - $899, iPhone 16 Pro - $999, iPhone 16 Pro Max - $1,199. Pre-orders begin on September 13, with availability from September 20.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 brings new health-related features and a refined design. It also introduces sleep apnea detection, using sensors to monitor breathing disturbances during sleep. This feature will also be available on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 through a software update.

Called the "thinnest Apple Watch yet", the new Series 10 is nearly 10% thinner than its predecessors. According to Apple, the display of the Apple Watch Series 10 offers up to 30% more active screen area than Series 4 to 6, and up to 9% more than Series 7 to 9.

Additional features include depth and water temperature sensors, useful for outdoor and water-based activities. It is available in 42 mm and 46 mm sizes.

Pricing starts at $399, with availability on September 20.

Apple AirPods 4

AirPods 4

The fourth-generation AirPods come with several design and performance improvements. The new H4 chip enhances audio quality, while the 'Personalised Spatial Audio' feature adapts the sound based on your surroundings.

With the new AirPods, Apple switched to USB-C charging and introduced transparency mode and voice isolation, allowing users to enjoy clearer audio without losing awareness of their environment.

Pricing begins at $129 for the standard model and $149 for the noise-cancelling version. Shipping starts on September 20.

The new hearing aid feature in Apple AirPods Pro 2

Other updates

Apple also introduced minor updates for the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2.

The Apple Watch Ultra now has a satin black finish and a titanium Milanese Loop band. The AirPods Pro 2 will soon include hearing aid functionality and machine learning-powered hearing protection.