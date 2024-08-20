Apple to produce iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in India: report

As per the report, Foxconn Technology Group, a key manufacturing partner of Apple, is preparing to assemble these new flagship devices in its plant located in Tamil Nadu. Image: iPhone 15 Pro Max/Amanz/Unsplash

Apple is set to manufacture its most premium upcoming iPhone models, the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India for the first time this year, as per a recent report by Bloomberg News.

As per the report, Foxconn Technology Group, a key manufacturing partner of Apple, is preparing to assemble these new flagship devices in its plant located in Tamil Nadu. The production is expected to commence within weeks following the global launch this fall, according to sources familiar with the matter. These sources have also revealed that Foxconn has already begun training thousands of workers to ensure the production timeline aligns closely with the global release.

The recent expansion into India marks a significant milestone in Apple's strategy to diversify its manufacturing base beyond China. While China continues to handle the majority of Apple's iPhone production, geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington have prompted Apple to seek alternative manufacturing locations.

India's growing importance in Apple's supply chain is evident, with the company producing around $14 billion worth of iPhones in the country in the fiscal year ending March 2024. This accounted for approximately 14% of Apple's global iPhone output, according to the report.

As with the previous year, it is anticipated that the standard iPhone 16 models made in India will be available for purchase on the same day as their global release. However, when asked about the matter, representatives of Apple and Foxconn declined to comment, says the Bloomberg report.