Reuters
Sat Aug 24, 2024 02:51 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 03:20 PM

iPhone 16 to be unveiled on September 10: report

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured) were officially announced on September 12, 2023. Image: Apple

Apple's upcoming addition to its signature lineup of smartphones, the iPhone 16 and its variants, are expected to be officially unveiled on September 10, according to a recent report by Bloomberg News. The report adds that on that date, Apple will launch its biggest product launch event of the year, where it will also announce new Apple Watches and AirPods.

The company is making preparations for that date, even though the timing has not yet been announced. The report claims that the phones will officially go on sale on September 20, in line with Apple's typical approach in recent years.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

iPhone 16 rumours
Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the iPhone 16 series and Apple is expected to launch what they call the biggest software upgrade for the iPhone. It includes artificial intelligence features and comes at a time when rivals such as Samsung have been quicker to roll out similar services.

The new launches come as Apple forecasts more gains, betting on AI to attract buyers even as its overall China business disappointed in the third quarter.

During its annual developer conference in June, Apple unveiled a long-awaited AI strategy, integrating its new "Apple Intelligence" technology across its suite of apps, including Siri and bringing OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT to its devices.

