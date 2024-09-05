Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 event: what to expect

The upcoming iPhone 16 and its variants are expected to be announced at the Apple event on September 9. Image: iPhone 15 Pro Max/Unsplash

Apple's upcoming announcement event is set for September 10, 2024, at 11 PM Bangladesh time, live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US. With the tagline "It's Glowtime", this event promises exciting announcements, including the iPhone 16 series, updates to the Apple Watch, and more. Here's a breakdown of what to expect based on leaks and rumours so far.

iPhone 16

Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 16 lineup, which will likely include the standard iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and the higher-end 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. As per The Verge, rumours suggest some design changes, especially for the camera system. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus may feature a vertically aligned dual-camera setup on the back, similar to earlier models like the iPhone 12.

The Pro models are expected to retain their triple-camera setup, but with improved technology, including better battery life and larger screens. The iPhone 16 Pro may grow from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max could jump from 6.7 to 6.9 inches. There's also speculation about the Pro and Pro Max both receiving 5x telephoto lenses, a feature previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering significant improvements in zoom and ultrawide photography.

Apple might also introduce new colours, such as a bronze option and a rose finish, adding to the Pro models' premium feel. Additionally, all iPhone 16 models are expected to include the Action Button, a customisable feature that first appeared on the iPhone 15 Pro, and possibly a new dedicated button for quickly capturing photos and videos.

Apple Intelligence

Regarding the upcoming Apple event, one of the most talked-about features is the expansion of Apple Intelligence across the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple Intelligence encompasses a range of AI-driven capabilities, such as on-screen recognition, enhanced Siri functions, image generation, and call transcription. With the introduction of the A18 chip, these features are expected to become standard across all iPhone 16 models.

AI is expected to play a prominent role in Apple's presentation, and the "Glowtime" tagline likely hints at new AI-related interactions. For instance, iOS 18 developer betas have shown a glow effect around the screen when Siri is activated, and this could become a central theme of the event, as hinted in an article by The Verge.

Apple Watch Series 10

In addition to the iPhone 16, Apple is likely to announce the new Apple Watch Series 10. Rumours suggest this model will feature a thinner case and an option for a larger 49 mm screen, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. There's also talk of improved performance with a new chip. For those who prefer the rugged outdoor-oriented Apple Watch Ultra, a refreshed version is also expected to debut.

New AirPods

Apple is also anticipated to refresh its AirPods lineup, with new entry-level and midtier models. These new AirPods will likely replace the second and third-generation models. The midrange AirPods are expected to feature noise cancellation and 'Find My' integration via speakers in the charging case, which will also switch to USB-C charging.

Other potential announcements

Beyond the iPhone 16, Apple Watch, and AirPods, Apple may also unveil updates related to macOS. The internal name for macOS Sequoia, the next major macOS release, is reportedly "Glow", which also ties in with the event's theme. This update is expected to be released around the same time as iOS 18, suggests Apple analyst Mark Gurman.

You can catch the event live on Apple's official YouTube channel or the official Apple website. Stay tuned with us to find out more once the announcement drops.