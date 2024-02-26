Tech & Startup
Samsung unveils Galaxy Ring that can track your health

Samsung Galaxy Ring
The Galaxy Ring is equipped with sensors that enable it to monitor the wearer and keep track of vital health metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep patterns, and the duration it takes to fall asleep. Image: Samsung

Samsung has just introduced its latest wearable device, the Galaxy Ring, which will be able to track the health of the wearer. The Samsung Galaxy Ring was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 held in Barcelona, Spain, following a teaser during the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch earlier this year. 

According to a report by CNBC, Hon Pak, Head of the Digital Health Team at Samsung, stated that the Galaxy Ring is equipped with sensors that enable it to monitor the wearer and keep track of vital health metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep patterns, and the duration it takes to fall asleep. Notably, the device goes beyond basic tracking, providing users with a unique "vitality score" that assesses both physical and mental readiness, offering insights into daily productivity.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Pak, wearing Samsung's smartwatches and the Galaxy Ring together enhances the user experience, providing a broader range of health insights. The data collected by the ring seamlessly integrates with the Samsung Health app, offering users a centralised platform for managing and analysing their health metrics.

During the interview with CNBC, Hon Pak discussed the potential for a subscription model for the Samsung Health app. However, he emphasised the need for improvements in the app's capabilities before considering such a move.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to be available for purchase later this year, though specific details regarding the release timeline and pricing have not been officially disclosed yet. 

