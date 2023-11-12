Netflix's 'Terminator' anime series coming soon

As per official sources, the anime will consist of original characters, set in a fictional alternate timeline in a story similar to the original The Terminator movie. Image: Collected

Netflix has officially confirmed an anime adaptation of the popular sci-fi series 'Terminator'. Announced via a trailer on Netflix's official YouTube channel, the upcoming anime series will be jointly made by Production I.G, Skydance Media, and writer Mattson Tomlin.

Production I.G, a Japanese animation studio known for popular anime series such as Ghost in the Shell, xxxHolic, Eden of the East, Psycho-Pass, etc., will be working on this series. Production I.G has also created B: The Beginning, an original anime series, which was released worldwide on Netflix in March 2018. The trailer has also added that Matt Tomlin, known for being the scriptwriter of Netflix's Project Power, will be involved in the production as well.

As for when this anime might be released, the trailer so far only says 'coming soon'.

As per official sources, the anime will consist of original characters. The story, set in a fictional alternate timeline, will revolve around Malcolm Lee, an AI scientist, hunted by a robot assassin sent to the past by the self-aware AI network Skynet. A "soldier from the future" also arrives in the past to protect Malcolm. The story, thus far, sounds similar to the original 'The Terminator' movie from 1984.

