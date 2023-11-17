Sushmita Sen says she called up heads of Netflix, Hotstar to ask for work

Renowned Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has recently revealed her bold approach to reentering the world of entertainment after a prolonged hiatus. In a candid interview with Mid Day, Sen shared that she took matters into her own hands by directly reaching out to the heads of major streaming platforms in her quest for meaningful projects.

The former Miss Universe, known for her poise and elegance, surprised many when she admitted to making direct calls to industry leaders at Netflix, Hotstar, and Disney+, expressing her eagerness to return to the screen.

"I called up the heads of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar. And I said, 'My name is Sushmita Sen. I am an actor; I used to be one anyway. And I want to come back and work,'" Sen recounted with refreshing honesty.

This bold move reflects Sen's determination to carve a niche for herself once again in the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. Despite being a seasoned performer with a rich repertoire of films, the actress felt the need to reintroduce herself after taking a step back from the limelight.

In an exclusive interview with a leading Indian newspaper, Sen shared insights into her comeback journey earlier this year, stating, "I felt like a newcomer, attending 14-hour workshops and coming home late and loving every bit of it... I am glad I listened to my heart, even if it meant walking away from films. I stepped away and unlearned, learned, and came back with Aarya."

Sen made a remarkable comeback with her digital debut in 2020, starring in the critically acclaimed series "Aarya", directed by Ram Madhvani. Prior to this, her on-screen appearances were limited to small comedy films such as "Dulha Mil Gaya" and "No Problem", along with a cameo in "FALTU". Her last significant role was in the 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak".