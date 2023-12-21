TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment desk
Thu Dec 21, 2023 11:35 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 11:46 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Showtime’ teaser offers look at Bollywood’s dark side

Arts & Entertainment desk
Thu Dec 21, 2023 11:35 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 11:46 AM
‘Showtime’ teaser offers look at Bollywood’s dark side,
Caption: Teaser screengrabs

Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, and Mouni Roy offer a glimpse into the darker facets of Bollywood, exploring stories of nepotism and shifting power dynamics in the teaser for the upcoming series "Showtime" from Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment, released by the makers on Wednesday.

The 50-second teaser unveils Emraan, Mahima Makwana, Mouni, and Naseeruddin as industry insiders dealing with the challenges of fame, internal politics, and hidden secrets. As the camera captures the action, the star cast is shown navigating their daily routines of filming, attending promotional events, and interacting with fans.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the teaser, Emraan, portraying the 'Badshaah of Bollywood,' notes that in the present film industry, every "outsider" aspires to become an "insider" under the guise of nepotism before it transitions to scenes depicting protests and calls for a boycott against a young actor.

Mouni takes on the role of an actor-dancer in the series. In the teaser, Naseeruddin's character reveals a deep conviction that cinema is more than just a business—it is a religion to him. He also expresses sorrow about the deteriorating state of the industry.

Posting the teaser on Instagram, Karan Johar captioned, "Welcome to the world which functions on - lights, camera & action! Entangled in a struggle for power, 'Showtime' is a web series that will draw boundaries…only to cross them."

‘Dunki’ first reviews call it better than ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’
Read more

‘Dunki’ first reviews call it better than ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’

Created by Sumit Roy, "Showtime" is helmed by directors Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. This series represents the second partnership between Disney+ Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment, following Karan Johar's celebrity talk show, "Koffee With Karan", currently available on the platform.

The premiere of Showtime is scheduled for next year on Disney+ Hotstar, although the specific date remains undisclosed at this time.

Related topic:
Naseeruddin ShahEmraan HashmiMouni RoyShowtimeDisney+ HotstarDharmatic Entertainment
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Emraan Hashmi

Nothing changes if critics don't like a film: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi

Mr. X

Sushmita Sen says she called up heads of Netflix, Hotstar to ask for work

Anil Kapoor is new series 'The Night Manager'

Anil Kapoor will play a powerful philanthropist in ‘The Night Manager’

Twin Peaks

David Lynch says he won't direct 'Twin Peaks' sequel

|রাজনীতি

৪৪ দিনে বিএনপি-জামায়াতের ১২৩১ নেতাকর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

৭ নভেম্বর থেকে ২১ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত ৬৯টি মামলায় বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে তাদের কারাদণ্ড দেওয়া হয়েছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি অসহযোগ আন্দোলনের মানে বোঝে না: দীপু মনি

১৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification